Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.37-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.76-$0.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -306.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

