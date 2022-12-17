Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 20.15 and last traded at 20.15. Approximately 626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.96.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.39 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of 6.92 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Further Reading

