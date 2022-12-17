Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 20.15 and last traded at 20.15. Approximately 626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.96.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.39 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of 6.92 billion for the quarter.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.