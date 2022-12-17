Parkside Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.