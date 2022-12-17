Pax Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.10 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $943.03 million and $2.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011520 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.