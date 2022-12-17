Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $311.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $429.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

