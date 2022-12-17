PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,189 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

