PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 526,787 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,787 shares during the quarter. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.44% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 681,365 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,257,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 586,160 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,506,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,318,000.

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.65 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

