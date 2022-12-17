PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 83.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 222,770 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -24.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.