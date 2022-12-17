PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $43.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

