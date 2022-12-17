PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,180 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

