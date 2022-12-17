Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

NYSE PEB opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 975.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

