Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.86.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PPL opened at C$44.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.07 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.48.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

