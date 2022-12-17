Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.40.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.