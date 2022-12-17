Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.05

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 354618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

