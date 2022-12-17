Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$8.44 and a twelve month high of C$17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$749,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,254,461.58. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,133 shares in the company, valued at C$4,789,862. Also, Director Brian Davis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$749,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,254,461.58. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 348,600 shares of company stock worth $5,031,777 and have sold 105,619 shares worth $1,496,127.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.