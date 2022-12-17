PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $20.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379,827 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PG&E by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,787,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

