Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $100.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.