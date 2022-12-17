Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.64.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.