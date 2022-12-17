Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $87.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.90.
PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Pinduoduo Stock Performance
Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo
About Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.