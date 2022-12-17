Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $87.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.90.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

About Pinduoduo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

