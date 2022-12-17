Piper Sandler Raises Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $17.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Neogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.78. Neogen has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Insider Activity at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.75 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $502,220. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Neogen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Neogen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Neogen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.