Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62,481.57

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002197 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $71.68 million and approximately $62,481.57 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00255608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00082743 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053234 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,928,990 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

