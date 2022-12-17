Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 440 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.