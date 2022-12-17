Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

