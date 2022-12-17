Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $810,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,470.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 71,723 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

