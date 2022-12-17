Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.