Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.65 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.