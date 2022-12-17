Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $68.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

