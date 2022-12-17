Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,269 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 2.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

