Polygon (MATIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $364.04 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Polygon has a market cap of $6.99 billion and approximately $364.04 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00004793 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polygon has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001792 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $847.42 or 0.05079413 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.04 or 0.00485776 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.90 or 0.28782491 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.