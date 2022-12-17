Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $155.37 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $155.37 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00385686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002056 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017704 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16240869 USD and is down -17.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $6,535,570.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

