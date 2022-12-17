PotCoin Price Down 53.7% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 53.7% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $380,490.98 and approximately $24.74 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00381570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017610 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

