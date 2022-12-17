PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PPL by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

