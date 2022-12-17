Premia (PREMIA) Price Reaches $0.68

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $61,358.68 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00004060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

