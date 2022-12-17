Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

About Pretium Resources

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.