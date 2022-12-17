Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $137.63 on Monday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.37.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $746,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

