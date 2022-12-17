Prism Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76.

