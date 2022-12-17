Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 86.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $12,415,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 147,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

SCHW opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

