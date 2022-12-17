Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.44 and a 200 day moving average of $192.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

