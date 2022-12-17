Prom Price Tops $4.35 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00026002 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $79.44 million and $2.95 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00015129 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040890 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00220338 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.18361015 USD and is down -8.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,789,424.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.