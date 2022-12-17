Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 2.6%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Prosper Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

