Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

PRU stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

