Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

