Qtum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.15 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Qtum has a market cap of $219.24 million and $37.15 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00012541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.98 or 0.07056451 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00071040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021987 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,455,806 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

