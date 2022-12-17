Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $211.33 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Qtum has a market cap of $211.33 million and $38.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00012114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.02 or 0.07059316 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00071071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021885 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,456,148 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

