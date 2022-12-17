Qtum Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $211.70 million and $37.87 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00012129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,456,372 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

