Quant (QNT) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Quant has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $30.25 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $107.17 or 0.00640425 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001779 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.16 or 0.05126042 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00486514 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,820.14 or 0.28825689 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
