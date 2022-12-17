QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $99.18 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. QUASA has a total market cap of $99.18 million and $124,031.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128929 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $127,284.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

