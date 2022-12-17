QUINT (QUINT) Price Hits $1.19 on Top Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00007098 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $949.28 million and $459,165.27 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.57 or 0.05322738 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00486678 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,819.24 or 0.28835894 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

