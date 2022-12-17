Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Shares Up 39.7%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 39.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 12,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Rail Vision Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

