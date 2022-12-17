Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.74 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 184,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,066,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 2.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.