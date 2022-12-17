Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.74 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 184,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,066,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.59.

In other news, insider George Bennett bought 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($53,367.68).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

